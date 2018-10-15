This week’s calendar

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Ongoing

Santa Clarita City Council Meetings second and fourth Tuesday of every month 6 p.m. Council meetings are also broadcast live on SCV TV channel 20 and on the city’s website. Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: City Clerk’s office Clerk’s office: (661) 255-4391.

Baby and Toddler Storytime is designed to build early language and literacy foundations for children six months to three years old. Sing and bounce, read and rhyme. Sept. 10-Nov. 15

Canyon Country Library: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m.

Newhall Library: Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.

Valencia Library: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. and Tuesdays 11 a.m.

Twos and Threes Storytime



Canyon Country Library: Mondays and Tuesdays 11 a.m., Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.

Newhall Library: Mondays and Thursdays 10 a.m. Wednesdays 11 a.m.

Valencia Library: Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m.

School Readiness Storytime, three to five-year olds.

Canyon Country Library: Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Newhall Library: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Valencia Library: Mondays at 11 a.m.

Valencia Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd. Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road. Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St. Info: SantaClaritaLibrary.com or (661) 259-0750.

Sundays 7:30 a.m. Dragon Boat Paddling. Experience a long Dragon boat with the Castaic Lake Dragon Boat team and a two-hour physical workout. Free, no experience necessary. Paddle and PFD personal flotation device provided. Info: https://teamdragoneyes.my-free.website (213) 447-5707.

Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m. The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society invites guests to visit Heritage Junction Historic Park inside William S. Hart Park in Newhall. Tours are held every Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. 24101 Newhall Ave, Newhall. Info: https://scvhs.org.

Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m. Remo Community Drumming Experience is an hour of fun entry-level experiential music making with drums and percussion that is accessible to everyone. Family-friendly environment with facilitator. All ages and levels of ability are welcome and no prior musical experience is necessary. Drums and percussion instruments provided at no cost. Free. Info: santaclaritaarts.com.

Saturdays thru Dec. 8 8 a.m.-noon. Trails & Open Space Beautification Projects. Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

Saturdays 11 a.m. Family Nature Walk and a Native Live Animal Presentation at 1 p.m. Free. Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall. Info: www.placerita.org.

Second Saturday of the month 8 a.m. a docent led Bird Walk for beginning to advanced birders. Bring binoculars, a field guide, and water. 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall. Info: www.placerita.org.

First, second and third Thursdays of each month 6-9 p.m. ARTree Figure Drawing. Visit ARTree Community Arts Center for a chance to really explore your creative potential using a live model. Just drop in and bring a pencil and paper. $10 donation. ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Newhall. Info: http://theartree.org.

Saturdays and Sundays (except rainy days and holidays) 9:30 a.m.-noon. The Gibbon Conservation Center is open to the public. A tour is given at 10 a.m. and self-guided tours are available at all times. Admission: $15 (adults); $12 (teens and students); $10 (seniors); $5 (children 6-12); $0 (Children under 5). Gibbon Conservation Center, 19100 Esguerra Road

Saugus. Info: http://www.gibboncenter.org

Events By Date

Sunday, Oct. 14 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 18th annual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair. Free, family-friendly festival at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall 91321. Explore more than 70 pet-related vendors, low cost vaccines will be available on site, pet photographer, pet psychic and more. Famous Fun Dog Show and entertainment. Food trucks, raffles and more than 200 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be present and available for adoption. Info: www.BowWowsAndMeows.org,

Sunday, Oct. 14 5 p.m. SCV Blues Society Monthly Blues Jam. Food and a full bar are available. All ages are welcome. $5 entry fee, under 21 free. Young Blues musicians are encouraged to join in. Host band lineup: \ Oct. 14 Mad Dog and the Bad Dogs; Nov. 11 Rick Berthod and Friends; Dec. 9 Wumblooso. American Legion Post 507 24527 Spruce St., Newhall. Info: www.scvblues.com.

Sunday, Oct. 14 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Halloween at The Gentle Barn, the annual Gentle Halloween. Activities include: 18th birthday party for Truffles the Pig, costume contests, a Gentle 12 sponsor and feeding pumpkins to the animals. Tickets should be reserved at www.gentlebarn.org.

Thursday, Oct. 18 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cookies & Conversation: Ballot Measure Discussion. This free event is an opportunity to engage in a civil, non-partisan dialogue regarding measures on the upcoming November ballot while indulging your sweet tooth. It is sponsored by the SCV League of Women Voters and College of the Canyons Center for Civic Engagement and Associated Student Government. College of the Canyons University Center, Foyer 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355. Info: Email: robinec16@aol.com

Thursday, Oct. 18 7-10 p.m. SENSES Block Party – Monster Mash. Live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every Third Thursday from March to October. Snap a photo at the lounge, grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers, and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Main Street and Market Street, Newhall. Info: http://thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/

Thursday, Oct. 18 Women in Touch members meeting 9-10:30 a.m. Women in Touch is a group of women supporting women personally and professionally. Meet with local female business owners in a mastermind type meeting with accountability for goal setting. Mimi’s Cafe, back room 24201 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia, 91355. Info: www.WomenInTouchSCV.com.

Thursday, Oct. 18 Irrigating A Sustainable Landscape. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Successful irrigation systems match your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need. Learn about irrigation system design and operation basics including drip irrigation and new high efficiency spray technology. Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus 91350. Info: http://yourscvwater.com/index.php/event/irrigating-a-sustainable-landscape-2/

Friday, Oct. 19 Friday Night Movies at College of the Canyons. See unique films you might have missed. Host and moderator Gary Peterson will discuss details of the films. All films are free and open to the public. Friday, Oct. 19 6 p.m. RBG, 8 p.m. Beast; Friday, Nov. 9 6 p.m. Autism in Love, 8 p.m. Won’t You Be My Neighbor; Friday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, 8 p.m. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story; Friday, Dec. 14 6 p.m. Three Identical Strangers, 8 p.m. Disobedience. College of the Canyons, Hasley Hall, Room 101, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia 91355.

Friday, Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. Take It from the Swing! The award-winning College of the Canyons Jazz Ensemble and Lab Band, under the direction of KC Manji, open their season with favorites from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, such as “Moonlight Serenade,” “Sunny Side of the Street,” “Zing!,” “Sing, Sing, Sing” and many more. Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355. Info: www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/swing.html

Friday, Oct. 19 7 p.m. “Goin’ Country at Hart,” is the latest “Recreation After Dark” event series at Hart Hall and Patio. Moldy Marvin and Hwy 138 will take the stage. “Goin’ Country at Hart” events will feature two dance floors, line dance instruction, arts & crafts and food trucks. William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, 91321. A $10 donation at the door will benefit the Friends of Hart Park. Info: https://friendsofhartpark.com

Saturday, Oct. 20 9 a.m. to noon. Trees for the SCV. Trees not only provide clean air, they add depth and dimension to the landscape and enhance neighborhoods with colors and textures. Learn the types and proper maintenance practices of a variety of trees that do well in the SCV. Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road Santa Clarita, 91350. Info: http://yourscvwater.com/index.php/event/trees-for-the-scv/

Saturday, Oct. 20 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Local Group Astronomy Club Astronomy Day. Fun activities for the entire family. Valencia Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355. Info: http://lgscv.org/events/432

Saturday, Oct. 20 3-9 p.m. West Ranch High School presents Wildcat Classic 2018. The 10th annual Wildcat Classic, a daylong display of musical artistry. More than 20 high school bands from the Santa Clarita Valley and around the region will gather for the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Marching Band Competition. The day-long event culminates in an awards ceremony with awards presented in each division as decided by a panel of judges. Valencia High School’s football stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, 91355. Tickets are $10; parking is free. Info: www.westranchmusic.com

Sunday, Oct. 21 SCV Child & Family Center 15th annual Kid Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Canyon Country, 91351. Free. Exhibitors that offer products or services for children in the Santa Clarita Valley share information with parents and families. In addition, there will be fun, games, arts and crafts, reading and storytelling, art, music, sports and entertainment. Info: www.kidexposcv.com

Sunday, Oct. 21 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Halloween at The Gentle Barn, the annual Gentle Halloween. Activities include: 18th birthday party for Truffles the Pig, costume contests, a Gentle 12 sponsor and feeding pumpkins to the animals. Tickets should be reserved at www.gentlebarn.org.

Thursday, Oct. 25 11:30 a.m. 2018 Santa Clarita State of the City Luncheon City of the Arts. The theme for this year is Santa Clarita – City of the Arts. Tickets are $40 per person and $400 per table of 10. Ticket price includes luncheon and commemorative gift. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, 91355. $40 per person, $400 per table of 10. Info and reservations: City of Santa Clarita (661) 255-4939.

Friday, Oct. 26 7 p.m.-midnight. VIA Monster BASH Ball. Benefiting Connecting to Success and the VIA Education Foundation, the annual VIA BASH transforms this year into the VIA Monster BASH Ball. Costumes encouraged or black tie. $150 individual tickets; $1,750 table for ten. Hyatt Regency Valencia, Grand Ballroom, 24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, 91355. Info: http://via.org, (661) 294-8088 or email: admin@via.org.

Friday, Oct. 26 7 p.m. “Goin’ Country at Hart,” is the latest “Recreation After Dark” event series at Hart Hall and Patio. DJ Al Ewing will be in charge of music for the evening. “Goin’ Country at Hart” events will feature two dance floors, line dance instruction, arts & crafts and food trucks. William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, 91321. A $10 donation at the door will benefit the Friends of Hart Park. Info: https://friendsofhartpark.com.

Sunday, Oct. 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Halloween at The Gentle Barn, the annual Gentle Halloween. Activities include: 18th birthday party for Truffles the Pig, costume contests, a Gentle 12 sponsor and feeding pumpkins to the animals. Tickets should be reserved at www.gentlebarn.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 5-6 p.m. Keeping Your Brain Healthy. Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. Second Tuesday of each month. Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Room 1 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355. Register/info: Adrianna Guadarrama, (818) 830-4738, aguadarrama@alzgla.org.

Thursday, Nov. 8 6:30 p.m. The Local Group Astronomy Club meets at Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355. Open to the public. Info: www.lgscv.org/

Sunday, Nov. 18 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Red Carpet Runway fashion show. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Dr., Valencia 91355. General seating $85

Info/tickets: www.sigscv.org/fashionshow-sponsorship.