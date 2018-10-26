Trinity drops final game to Academy League Champion

By Joel Z. Rosario

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Trinity Classical Academy lost to Capistrano Valley Christian at San Clemente High School on Friday night 12-31.

The loss puts the Knights (5-5 overall, 2-2 in Academy League) at third place in the league, and seals a league title for the Eagles (9-1 overall, 4-0 in Academy League).

Trinity faced a deficit early in the game after a field goal by Capistrano Valley with 7:15 to go in the first quarter.

However, the Knights took a lead off a touchdown pass from Phineas Yi to wide receiver AJ Horning with 6:31 in the second quarter.

The first half would end with a Eagles lead after a touchdown with five seconds to go.

The third quarter opened scoring with a interception thrown by Carson Campuzano that was returned for a touchdown by the Eagles.

Capistrano Valley Christian scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to create a lead it would never lose again in the game.

To cap off the scoring, Rick Roberts tossed the ball to Campuzano, who then passed the ball Lucas Mendoza in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Knights missed a couple of opportunities to score by kicking, with a missed field goal in the first quarter and a failed point after the touchdown in the second.

The Knights improved upon last season when they finished 3-7 overall and 1-2 in league. With a relatively young team, including Yi who will be a senior next year and Roberts and Campuzano who will be juniors, Trinity is building a solid foundation for years to come.