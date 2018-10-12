Trinity football looking to extend winning streak

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Trinity Classical Academy football is currently on a three-game win streak, and spirits are up at practice, but the Knights know there’s still work to do.

In Trinity’s league, the Prep League, only the top team is guaranteed a playoff bid to the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs. The Knights will have to win out the rest of the league season in order to be the No. 1 team and secure a spot in playoffs.

“We have to defeat everyone,” said Trinity coach Les Robinson.

The first opponent on the list is Fairmont Prep, a team that is coming off a 34-28 loss to Godinez and has outscored opponents by 25 points or more on three different occasions this year.

Quarterback Lui Ala, Jr. leads the Huskies with 1,139 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, he’s rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Fairmont Prep also has two running backs who have logged over 500 yards total so far this season. Freshman Jason Terry has 564 yards on 87 carries and Brian Wright has 524 yards on 34 carries.

“They have a very explosive offense, but they have a good quarterback, a great slot back and a good running back,” Robinson said. “They’re capable of scoring. That’s our real concern, is stopping them.”

Robinson trusts in his athletic secondary to limit the Huskies’ offensive efforts. Niko Figuereo, a basketball player, and Peyton Frazier, a soccer player, have just picked up football this year, but have learned the game quickly and are excelling.

Frazier has eight total tackles and one interception, while Figuereo has six tackles. They’re backed up by a sturdy linebacker corps and defensive line.

“We really have been focused on getting much improvement out of them,” Robinson said. “We’re going to need a great game out of them. Of course, the defensive line is going to give us some pressure.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Fillmore High School.