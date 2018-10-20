Trinity slated for eight-man contest against Ribet Academy

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

Trinity Classical Academy football hosts the Ribet Academy Frogs on homecoming night in an Academy League matchup at Fillmore High School on Saturday.

The Knights (4-4 overall, 1-1 in Academy League) are coming off a 19-point loss against Fairmont Prep and drop to .500 in league play with one game remaining after this week’s contest.

Giving up 308 yards on the ground last week, Trinity’s front seven will look to set the tone early against the Frogs.

“We made some changes this week and for the future games as well,” said Trinity coach Les Robinson. “We definitely had to make some changes for the next game against Capistrano Valley.”

Ribet Academy (1-6, 1-2) captured its first game of the season last week in a 12-8 win against Academy League foe Firebaugh. The same Firebaugh team that was defeated by Trinity 58-8 just two weeks ago.

On the year, the Frogs have allowed 192 points while forced 56 in seven games played.

The Knights have forced 72 points in their last two contests and should have explosive games from receivers Carson Campuzano, AJ Horning and Kyle Fields, with Fields being the only player to find paydirt a week ago against Fairmont Prep.

“I really wanted to see the end of the game last week, but then the lightning came and ruined our momentum,” Robinson said. “They got away with one so we just got caught in a bad predicament.”

Splitting time at quarterback, Phineas Yi and Rick Roberts will try to get back on track and add to their 25 passing touchdowns combined in this week’s matchup.

The Knights currently sit in third place in the Academy League standings with the final game of the regular season coming against first-place Capistrano Valley Christian.

In a last minute change, Ribet Academy forfeited the match due to an inability to field an 11-man team. As a result, both teams will play an eight-man football game.

“The game will be played as scheduled with all the festivities for our seniors and all the activities we got planned,” Robinson said. “For us to not have a game, it would have hurt the whole weekend.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Fillmore High School.