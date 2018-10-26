Trinity to face tough challenge against Capistrano Valley Christian

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy is coming off a victory last week, but not your typical win. Ribet Academy was forced to forfeit after not having enough players available for the contest.

Tonight, Trinity (5-4 overall, 2-1 in Academy League) will face Capistrano Valley Christian, a team that definitely will be showing up to play, at San Clemente High School.

In fact, the Eagles are 8-1 and boast a dynamic duo at running back. Seniors Seth Yu and Jack Roberts have combined for 1,300 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 142 carries, according to MaxPreps.com.

“We are definitely focused on stopping Yu and Roberts,” said Trinity head coach Les Robinson. “They make up 80 percent of their offense, but the main game plan is to stop those two and make them throw the ball. The surprising thing is that their quarterback is dynamic with his speed when he decides to take off and run.”

With Phineas Yi and Rick Roberts sharing time at quarterback, the Knights will try to get going again as both of them failed to pass for over 100 yards in a 33-14 loss to Fairmont Prep two weeks ago.

“Whenever you have two quarterbacks, the fact of the matter is that you don’t really have one that you trust fully,” Robinson said. “They are both good quarterbacks, but they have weaknesses.”

Expect seniors Carson Campuzano, Andrew Dever and Jacob Estanol to leave everything out on the field as this will be the final Academy League game of their high school careers with hopes of extending their season a little longer into playoffs.

Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at San Clemente High School.