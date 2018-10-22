Two hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Golden Valley

By Jim Holt

27 mins ago

A man and a woman were injured and taken to the hospital late Monday morning following a four-vehicle traffic collision on Golden Valley Road.

The crash involving three trucks and an SUV that collided on Golden Valley at Centre Pointe Parkway about 11:15 a.m.

Witnesses in vehicles at the intersection at the time of the crash said they saw a truck fully loaded with what appeared to be sand collide with a box truck bearing the words “Plumbing Authority.”

The sand truck, they said, was northbound on Golden Valley, the plumbing truck was southbound.

The front driver’s side of the plumbing truck was crushed.

A third vehicle — another box truck — became pinned sideways between the rear of the plumbing truck and the nose of a fourth vehicle, a grey SUV.

Paramedics treating the plumbing truck driver secured him with a neck brace, then placed him on a stretcher.

The injured woman, bleeding from her head and arms, identified herself as a driver of the sideways box truck.

After she steadied herself against a light fixture at the intersection, paramedics treated her as well, taking her in a second ambulance to the hospital.

Both injured drivers were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The was no immediate word on the medical condition of the sand truck driver or the SUV driver.

As traffic came to an abrupt halt at the time of the crash, a second crash happened in the southbound turn lane of Golden Valley.

