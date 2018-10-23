Valencia woman accused of making hoax bomb threats

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A 54-year-old Valencia woman has been arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats for allegedly having left a string of written bomb threatening notes at Valencia businesses this past week.

Jean Marie McGraw was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sunday afternoon shortly before 3:45 p.m.

“There are some things that you just don’t joke about, and one of those, involves bombs,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a woman who reportedly was visiting different business establishments in Valencia this past week, leaving notes, stating ‘there’s a bomb.’ This is no laughing matter,” Miller said. “It is comparable to when we have have students making threats directed at schools.”

Bail for the suspect has been set at $70,000.

“They may be ‘just kidding,’ but we treat every incident seriously and conduct a full and thorough investigation,” she said. “We don’t take chances with the safety of our community.”

Through their investigation, Miller said, detectives were able to identify the “mystery woman” who was reportedly leaving notes at various locations.

