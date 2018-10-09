Woman injuries two deputies in noon hour fight in Newhall

By Jim Holt

A woman questioned by deputies about a noon hour fight in Newhall on Tuesday was arrested after allegedly assaulting two deputies who tried to detain her.

More than a dozen deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded in as many sheriff’s vehicles to reports of a fight involving a woman.

At least three detectives and paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue near Apple Street.

The initial report of a fight involving a woman happened at 12:04 p.m.

“We had a report of a fight, an assault,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano. “The fight involved a female suspect.”

When deputies arrived, the suspect got into a car and drove away, he said.

“The car was located and deputies pulled her over,” Somoano said. “While she was being detained she tried to get away.”

A brief foot chase ensued.

“She assaulted two deputies while trying to flee,” Somoano said.

“Deputies had to use force to detain the woman,” he said, describing “force” as having physically restrained her.

Before she was restrained, however, the woman had inflicted minor injuries on both deputies.

Traffic on Lyons was shut down in both directions briefly while deputies detained the woman.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the call, arriving at the scene at 12:15 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.

