Woman treated at the scene of senior apartment fire
Battalion 6 firefighters work to handle a contents fire inside the Orchard Arms senior apartment complex near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
2 hours ago

A woman was treated at the scene of a fire at a senior living complex Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out inside a bedroom at the Orchard Arms senior apartments shortly after 10:20 a.m. at a two-story building near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Road.

A charred mattress and damaged bedding were removed from a burning contents fire inside the Orchard Arms senior apartment complex near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Austin Dave/The Signal

Firefighters in more than a dozen firefighting vehicles from more than two battalions, were immediately dispatched to the call, arriving there at 10: 28 a.m.

“They reported seeing smoke from the front of the building,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.

Deputy Sheriff Michael Ziegenhein works to console residents and staff members of the Orchard Arms senior apartment complex after a fire broke out inside a building on the property near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Austin Dave/The Signal

At 10:34 a.m., within six minutes of arrival, firefighters reported having extinguished the fire.

Several people, believed occupants of the building, were seen by witnesses in front of the complex.

The woman was treated by paramedics was seen being placed on a stretcher.

 

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at senior apartment complex

BREAKING: A fire broke out at a senior apartment complex near Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Reporter Austin Dave is live at the scene.Read more here: https://signalscv.com/2018/10/woman-treated-at-the-scene-of-senior-apartment-fire/

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Tuesday, October 2, 2018

 

jholt@signalscv.com

 

661-287-5527

 

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Battalion 6 firefighters work to handle a contents fire inside the Orchard Arms senior apartment complex near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Austin Dave/The Signal

Woman treated at the scene of senior apartment fire

2 hours ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

A woman was treated at the scene of a fire at a senior living complex Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out inside a bedroom at the Orchard Arms senior apartments shortly after 10:20 a.m. at a two-story building near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Road.

A charred mattress and damaged bedding were removed from a burning contents fire inside the Orchard Arms senior apartment complex near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Austin Dave/The Signal

Firefighters in more than a dozen firefighting vehicles from more than two battalions, were immediately dispatched to the call, arriving there at 10: 28 a.m.

“They reported seeing smoke from the front of the building,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.

Deputy Sheriff Michael Ziegenhein works to console residents and staff members of the Orchard Arms senior apartment complex after a fire broke out inside a building on the property near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Austin Dave/The Signal

At 10:34 a.m., within six minutes of arrival, firefighters reported having extinguished the fire.

Several people, believed occupants of the building, were seen by witnesses in front of the complex.

The woman was treated by paramedics was seen being placed on a stretcher.

 

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at senior apartment complex

BREAKING: A fire broke out at a senior apartment complex near Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Reporter Austin Dave is live at the scene.Read more here: https://signalscv.com/2018/10/woman-treated-at-the-scene-of-senior-apartment-fire/

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Tuesday, October 2, 2018

 

jholt@signalscv.com

 

661-287-5527

 

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt