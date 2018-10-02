Woman treated at the scene of senior apartment fire

By Jim Holt

2 hours ago

A woman was treated at the scene of a fire at a senior living complex Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out inside a bedroom at the Orchard Arms senior apartments shortly after 10:20 a.m. at a two-story building near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Road.

Firefighters in more than a dozen firefighting vehicles from more than two battalions, were immediately dispatched to the call, arriving there at 10: 28 a.m.

“They reported seeing smoke from the front of the building,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.

At 10:34 a.m., within six minutes of arrival, firefighters reported having extinguished the fire.

Several people, believed occupants of the building, were seen by witnesses in front of the complex.

The woman was treated by paramedics was seen being placed on a stretcher.

