Wrong way crash victim remains serious in hospital

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country man seriously injured in a wrong-way driving traffic collision that claimed the life of the wrong-way driver early Sunday remains in the hospital.

The injured man’s 17-year-old daughter, also injured in the crash, was released Wednesday from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Friends and well-wishers, meanwhile, have been rising to the chance to help out the injured father and daughter.

Phillip “Rich” Ellyson, 51, and his daughter, Ava, a senior at Hart High School, were rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.

They were on their way to a dirt bike race, going northbound on Highway 14 near Agua Dulce, when they were struck head-on by a southbound 2007 Lexus sedan.

The crash killed the Lexus driver, George F. Bravo, 28, of Los Angeles.

According to family friend Katelyn Cole, Rich Ellyson “swerved the car so he would take most of the hit instead of his daughter.”

Cole, who’s been in contact with the family, said bystanders rushing to their aid found them “upside down dangling in their Toyota Tundra.”

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department freed them from the wreckage.

According to Cole, the injured teen suffered a broken arm, which required surgery, as well as minor bruising and cuts.

Ellyson suffered serious injuries that put him in critical condition inside Heny Mayo’s intensive care unit.

Cole, who set up a GoFundMe page online to raise money for the family, described on the site Ellyson’s injuries as including: broken legs, broken ankles, a broken wrist, broken pelvis, broken ribs and internal bleeding. He has already had one surgery, with many more to follow.

“Even after numerous surgeries to repair everything, he will have to be in rehab and physical therapy for months to regain somewhat of normal function,” Cole wrote on her GofundMe page.

“This means he will not be able to work to support himself or his family for a long time,” she wrote.

Having surpassed her fundraising goal of $25,000 to help the Ellyson family, Cole has raised more than $33,000 as of Wednesday.

And, as of mid-day Wednesday, Ellyson remained in the hospital and “still in serious condition,” hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

“Both Rich and Ava need your support to help with their upcoming medical bills that will be through the roof,” Cole wrote.

“They are already getting slammed with them while they are still here in the hospital,” she said.

“They both have a long recovery ahead them, and I know they would be grateful if you could help them through this very tough time. Anything helps, thank you.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to a CHP news release issued Sunday.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP’s Newhall office at 661-294-5540.

The Rich & Ava’s Medical Expenses site on GoFundme is: https://www.gofundme.com/rich-amp-avas-medical-expenses .

