12-year-old boy, 41-year-old woman ID’d as 5 freeway fatal crash victims

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

Shortly after the collision occurred at 7:28 p.m.. on Nov. 1, California Highway Patrol officers began investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Interstate 5. This week, they released the identities of two victims.

Medical examiners identified Lancaster residents Rayshawn Coleman, 12, and Lillian Renee Speed, 41, as two of the four killed in the crash, according to Jerry McKibben, an investigator at the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

A big rig was completely pulled over onto the right shoulder of the freeway when a vehicle, believed to be a Dodge Caravan carrying Coleman and Speed, as well as two others, collided with it, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles burst into flames.

The two vehicles caught flames that spread to about an eighth of an acre of nearby brush, which was quickly extinguished, according to officials.

The identifications of the two other victims inside of the vehicle with Coleman and Speed have not yet been released.