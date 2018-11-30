75,000 gallons of water lost in crash; City gets more than an inch of rain

By Erik Luna

1 min ago

About 75,000 gallons was lost Thursday morning when a SUV crashed in Stevenson Ranch, knocking down a light pole and shearing a fire hydrant.

Despite the water loss, the Santa Clarita Valley made up for it when more than an inch of rain fell during the day.

The crash happened shortly after 7:40 a.m. on Pico Canyon Road near The Old Road when a green Ford Expedition hit the hydrant.

No one was injured in the crash.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a solo vehicle collision at 7:43 a.m., arriving at the scene at nine minutes later.

Water officials were notified.

“We estimate that it took 30 minutes to shut off the hit hydrant,” Keith Abercrombie, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency said.

“ A ballpark estimate for water loss would be 75,000 gallons,” he said.

Firefighters left the scene at 8:45 a.m.

Despite the water lost, water continued to fall from the sky.

“Santa Clarita got 1.12 inches of rain as of 3:30 p.m.,” said Kaily Delerme, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The SCV is expected to receive more rain Friday, she said.

“The rain is dissipating,” Delerme said. “But, you can expect a few more showers.”