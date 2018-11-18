Armed robber flees a Walmart in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, deputies investigating

By Ryan Mancini

4 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch at gunpoint Saturday night.

“He just walked in, pointed the firearm and asked for the money,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The robbery occurred at 9 p.m. at the Walmart on the 25400 block of The Old Road. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and left through the shopping center parking lot, Dahring said.

No one was arrested in connection with the robbery and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

No one was injured during the commission of the crime.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is obtainable.