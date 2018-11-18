Armed robber flees a Walmart in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, deputies investigating
By Ryan Mancini
4 mins ago

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch at gunpoint Saturday night.

“He just walked in, pointed the firearm and asked for the money,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The robbery occurred at 9 p.m. at the Walmart on the 25400 block of The Old Road. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and left through the shopping center parking lot, Dahring said.

No one was arrested in connection with the robbery and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

No one was injured during the commission of the crime.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is obtainable.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.

Armed robber flees a Walmart in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, deputies investigating

4 mins ago
Add Comment
Ryan Mancini

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch at gunpoint Saturday night.

“He just walked in, pointed the firearm and asked for the money,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The robbery occurred at 9 p.m. at the Walmart on the 25400 block of The Old Road. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and left through the shopping center parking lot, Dahring said.

No one was arrested in connection with the robbery and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

No one was injured during the commission of the crime.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is obtainable.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.