Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley holds Festival of Trees Holiday Boutique

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley held their 16th annual Festival of Trees Holiday Boutique at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Saturday.

Open to the public for the weekend, the Holiday Boutique once again featured both tabletop and full-size trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, jewelry, crafts and activities for kids, entertainment and an opportunity to take a picture with Santa Claus.

“It’s a yearly tradition to come because we go to the Tea House, then come look at trees and then we do the wine walk at Sip and Shop,” said Carol Brubaker, who was visiting with her friend Christine Wiscarson. “We have no plans on what we’re buying this year, it’s just whatever strikes our fancy.”

With children doing arts and crafts in the Kids Corner, adults were given time to walk around the boutique, perusing through the vendors to see what items were sold.

And while there’s something for people of all ages to do individually, the gingerbread houses were something that families could view and build together.

“We build gingerbread houses every year, and we’ve tried to do two entries every year for the last 5 five years” said Joanne Cammarata, whose family was walking the tables to view what the other gingerbread house builders had created this year. “We also shop at the boutique.”

The dozens of gingerbread creations, such as the Cammaratas’, filled the entire room at the Sports Complex and were sold in a silent auction, with the funds going to the Boys and Girls Club.

“I give ideas and help with the decorating,” said Emily Cammarata, Joanne’s daughter. “This year I helped with the Christmas Lights for the houses and we put a bunch of candy and frosting on it.

Admission is $8 for those 15 years old and over, $4 for seniors 65 years old and over, $4 for veterans and $3 for children.

The Santa Clarita sports complex is located at 26415 Carl Boyer Drive and general admission times for Sunday Nov. 18 are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.