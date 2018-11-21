‘Breakfast with Santa,’ Homemade Candies

By News Release

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Old West Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star will hold its annual “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Old West Masonic Center, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

A home-style breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes and biscuits with or without gravy, juice, milk and coffee will be served.

Children’s ticket price will include a plush animal and a picture with Santa. Members of Old West Masonic Lodge will conduct their Child I.D. program at no charge to participants.

Mrs. Santa will offer homemade candies and other goodies made by her elves and helpers. The Candle Lady, handmade jewelry and other boutique items will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Parents may email reservations to orchidanni@aol.com. Please put Breakfast with Santa in the subject line. For more information, call Jo-Ann Anderson at 661-252-2706.