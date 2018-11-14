UPDATE: “Forward progress” of Gorman brush fire stopped in 40 minutes

By Jim Holt

7 mins ago

Getting an immediate jump on a brush fire just south of Gorman, more than a dozen firefighting units raced to the fire shortly before noon, calling for the immediate evacuation of a mobile home park.

The fire — dubbed the Copco Fire — was first reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, prompting the deployment of resources from five battalions of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By 12:37 p.m., all forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

The fire was reduced to a first alarm fire with strike teams cancelled including two water-dumping SuperScoopers initially deployed.

Twenty minutes into the incident, the fire had burned five acres off of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of the Kern County line.

“The fie was reported running through medium brush with structures threatened,” Fire Department Austin Bennett said.

“There is an evacuation of the Smokey Bear Mobile Home park,” he said.

