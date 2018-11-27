CalArts to put on winter dance concert at venues in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles
By Crystal Duan
1 min ago

The California Institute of the Arts’ Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance is performing its annual winter concert on varying dates through the end of November and beginning of December.

The repertoire will include modern, postmodern, hip hop, contemporary and ballet styles of dance. The concerts will take place at varying locations.

The first are scheduled Nov. 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. at the CalArts campus in Santa Clarita.

On Dec. 7 and 8, the winter concert is scheduled to be performed at the REDCAT Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater in downtown Los Angeles at 8:30 p.m..

On Dec. 9, a special, shortened version of the showcase for children and families is scheduled to be performed at the Los Angeles Dance Project’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles at 2 p.m.

While the CalArts and REDCAT performances are intended for adult audiences, the LADP concert will be shortened version for children, a first for the CalArts Winter Dance Concert, said CalArts School of Dance Dean Dimitri Chamblas.

“So often at dance and fine-art events in Los Angeles, I find that mine are the only children in attendance,” Chamblas said. “But how else will the youngest generation have access to the legacy of arts and dance? I feel a responsibility to educate kids about the arts, and I’m thrilled that we at CalArts will be able to introduce a young audience to the magic of dance and its greatest revolutionaries.”

Performance details are available on the CalArts, REDCAT, and LADP websites.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-dance-concert-tickets-52510198417

 

About the author

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan is the Signal's political reporter, covering City Council, the county and other happenings around the city. She graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and has worked at the Indianapolis Star and Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been with the Signal since March 2018.

