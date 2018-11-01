City announces road closures for marathon

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In preparation for the 23rd Santa Clarita Marathon, the public can expect minor road delays as several streets are scheduled to close during the two-day event, the city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday.

On Nov. 3 and 4, residents are asked to plan ahead and watch for detours provided for major road closures to avoid interfering with runners on the course. Personnel from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are set to control intersections for those living in affected areas.

Closures in effect for Saturday:

Magic Mountain Parkway from Tourney Road to Valencia Boulevard, closed from 5 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Use Valencia Boulevard or Bouquet Canyon Road as a detour.

McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Valencia Boulevard, closed from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Use Creekside Road to Valencia Boulevard as a detour.

Estaban Drive between Sandalia Drive and Covala Court expected to experience intermittent delays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Closures in effect for Sunday:

Westbound Valencia Boulevard from Magic Mountain Parkway to Tourney Road will be closed from 5 to 8 a.m. Use Bouquet Canyon Road/Railroad Avenue or Creekside Road as a detour.

Northbound Tourney Road will be closed from 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Eastbound Copperhill Drive from Avenida Rancho Tesoro to McBean Parkway will have one lane closed from 7 to 9 a.m.

Estaban Drive between Sandalia Drive and Covala Court expected delays from 7 to 11 a.m.

The 2018 Santa Clarita Marathon starts with a 10K and 5K, and the Mayor’s Walk on Saturday. The Marathon and Half Marathon are scheduled for Sunday.

The public can also attend the Santa Clarita Health and Fitness Expo at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A fitness challenge for children is set for Saturday only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health and Fitness Expo.

For more information about Marathon-related details and road closures, visit scmarathon.org.To learn more about the Santa Clarita Marathon, please contact City Arts and Events Supervisor Pat Downing at (661) 250-3783.