COC winter registration available to students

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Students attending College of the Canyons are now able to register for the college’s winter semester, which boasts more than 350 available class sections.

The winter schedule of classes primarily consists of general education “core” classes that all students need to either graduate, transfer or meet course prerequisites that would allow them to continue their immediate educational plans, a news release from the college said.

Running from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2, the winter session will be especially robust with the addition of the college’s online career skills courses, which are eight classes that seek to provide prospective employees with the skills necessary to succeed, school leaders said.

COC is also gearing up for a robust spring semester that will offer more than 1,900 different class sections in a variety of formats at both the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, college officials said. The 2019 spring semester will begin Monday, Feb. 4, and end Thursday, May 30, but open registration for the spring will coincide with the beginning of the winter session on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Registration for winter and spring will be ongoing at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses until classes are full, according to the news release.

More information about registration and class offerings can be found on the college’s website, but those hoping to learn more about the associate degree for transfer programs and accelerated pathways that are offered at COC’s Canyon Country campus should visit bit.ly/2Bm9zDs.