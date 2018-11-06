Concerns over possible confrontation prompts lockdown at Golden Oak

By Jim Holt

5 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Golden Oak Community School was placed under a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning as local sheriff’s deputies followed up on the principal’s concerns that a possible confrontation might happen involving a parent.

The lockdown went into effect about 9:25 a.m., and was lifted shortly before 10 a.m. at the school on Via Princessa, near Golden Valley Road.

“About 20 minutes after 9 (a.m.), the school’s resource deputy got a call from the principal saying they believed there was going to be a confrontation involving an adult male, a parent,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“At about the same a time the male arrived at the school, looking for someone or to have a meeting with that person at the school,” he said, noting the man was not on school property when confronted by deputies.

“But, out of an abundance of caution, we initiated a lockdown,” he said.

After about 10-15 minutes, the lockdown was lifted, allowing students and school staff to come and go from the school.

“There was no one arrested, no crime committed,” Mohrhoff said.

The man under scrutiny has since been in put in touch with school staff and supplied the resources he needs, he said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt