Deputies check on 190 registered sex offenders in SCV, pre-Halloween

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the seven days leading up to Halloween, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention Unit did some door-to-door traveling themselves.

The specialized team members, assisted by reserve deputies, made compliance checks on over 190 registered sex offenders in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station, wrote about the operation and posted its results on the station’s Facebook page after Halloween.

“With a list in hand, deputies knocked on each door, and verified the registrants’ residence of record and compliance with all state law requirements,” Miller wrote.

“Deputies were unable to confirm some of the residence addresses on record, and additional follow up will be required.”

Miller quoted Crime Prevention Unit Lt. Chuck Becerra saying: “By conducting these compliance checks, it’s just another way that SCV Sheriff’s deputies can help keep our community safe.

“We want to make sure that registered sex offenders are living where they say they are,” Becerra said.

To check and see if there is a registered sex offender is in your neighborhood, visit www.meganslaw.ca.gov.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt