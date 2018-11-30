Friends of Hart Park host ‘Cowboys and Carols’ holiday event

By Caleb Lunetta

2 mins ago

The Friends of Hart Park have invited Santa Clarita families to the “Cowboys and Carols” event taking place Saturday night in Newhall.

Taking place in Hart Hall on Saturday, the event has been designed as a free family-friendly event open to public that celebrates both the holidays and a way to recognize William S. Hart’s birthday, according to event organizers.

“William S. Hart’s birthday is Dec. 6 and he was the ultimate cowboy,” said Patti Rasmussen, one of the event organizers. “So, we’ll be celebrating the holidays as well as his birthday.”

Starting when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. the Valencia High School Choir plans to sing holiday songs as families walk around the museum looking at the various wreaths, garlands and candlelight decorating the Hall.

“Santa will also be on hand to greet the kids, and there will be free cookies, hot chocolate, candy canes and coffee,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “Kids will even be table to write notes to Santa if they wish.”

In addition to offering free shuttle rides from the Hart Park parking lot to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m., Friends of Hart Park officials have also said they plan to give free tours of the William S. Hart Mansion throughout the evening’s festivities.

“It’ll be like a little ‘Santa’s Village,’” Weste said.

For more information, visit www.friendsofhartpark.com or email the museum at information@hartmuseum.org