Hill unseats Knight in 25th Congressional District race

By Crystal Duan

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rep. Steve Knight conceded Tuesday’s hotly contested 25th Congressional District race in a phone call to challenger Katie Hill on Wednesday, according to a source close to the situation who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Hill, former director of a homelessness nonprofit, won Tuesday’s election for control of the seat with 51.26 percent of the vote. The percentage is pending additional provisional ballots and mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted.

Hill’s win comes in a district that many pundits had as a “toss-up” district favoring the incumbent Knight, R-Palmdale. Knight won 48.74 percent of the vote by the time all precincts were counted in the early morning on Wednesday.

He has served as the district’s congressman since 2015, previously representing California’s 21st State Senate district from 2012 to 2015 and California’s 36th State Assembly district from 2008 to 2012.

Hill, a Santa Clarita native, has not held elected office. She begins her term in January.