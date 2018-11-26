Holiday in the Park at Six Flags begins

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Bright lights sparkled at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Nov. 17 as it began its annual holiday extravaganza, Holiday in the Park.

Visitors can enjoy a 29-day festive winter wonderland this month as the park transforms to fit a holiday theme daily on weekends through Dec. 9, and Dec. 15 through 30 daily.

Holiday in the Park begins each day at 5 p.m., when “snow” begins blowing throughout the seven themed sections of the park, said spokeswoman Connie Lujan.

This year, Six Flags Magic Mountain has added two new holiday sections, Merry Lane and Santa’s Cottage.

Merry Lane, affectionately nicknamed “Selfie Central” by the Six Flags crew, has ball-like structures with lights strewn around its walls. Guests can mingle inside and take a lit-up picture, as the lights change colors in time to holiday music playing in the background. Fake snow falls every 20 minutes, while a “Snow Queen” towers above the scene, walking around and waving at the guests.

Santa’s Cottage is a new area where the park’s own Santa can be found every day from 12 to 8:30 p.m. For the first time, the park’s younger guests can sit on Santa’s lap and take a picture, said retail manager Liz Young.

The store located inside the cottage also features new merchandise, such as Harley Quinn, Flash and Batman stockings, light-up animated picture frames and new plush animals for a program called “Buy One Give One,” Young said.

“Buy One Give One” is Six Flags’ way of giving back, she said. The park is teaming up with California Highway Patrol to donate a plush to a child in need for every plush purchased. Guests can choose among a reindeer, elf, polar bear or snowman for either of the two options.

“This is the first year we’re doing this giving program, and we’re really excited about it,” Young said.

In addition to the new themed areas, the park is also presenting a brand new holiday-themed food festival, Taste of the Holidays, from Dec. 15 to 30.

The new foods available for tasting include root beer cake, peppermint parfaits, prosciutto sloppy Joe’s, and others.



“Our goal is to create a fun atmosphere for our guests to have,” said park President Neal Thurman. “It gives everyone another event to enjoy, and in our fifth year we have so many new things we really hope all visitors will be able to enjoy.”



Returning from previous years is the park’s Gleampunk District, Holiday Square with a kaleidoscope of color, the live show “Snowy Nights” and other Winter Wonderland treats such as peppermint bark fudge and candied apples.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Thurman said.

Guests can get access to Holiday in the Park when they purchase a season pass. Taste of the Holidays passes can be purchased in the main gate plaza after entering the park.