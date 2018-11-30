Los Angeles County Registrar certifies election results, highest turnout in over a decade

By Caleb Lunetta

The election results are final: The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder and County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the Nov. 6 election results Friday.

In a news release issued three weeks after polls closed, the county office overseeing the election said a total of 3,023,417 ballots had been processed by election service officials, and that 58.14 percent of eligible county voters had cast a ballot.

The press release went on to say that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded at their next meeting on Tuesday.

“For Los Angeles County, to see the turnout be so big was a highlight, and it was great in terms of a midterm election,” said Brenda Duran, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Recorder-Registrar’s Office.

Hill confirmed that this year saw the highest voter turnout in a Los Angeles County midterm election in more than a decade

“As a reference point, 2006 was 52 percent; 2010 was 53 percent; and 2014 was 33 percent,” Hill said.

With this announcement, the election results for Santa Clarita City Council, all local school boards, Los Angeles County positions and measures have been finalized. The L.A. County votes that also contributed to state and federal elections totals have also been fully verified.

However, due to the fact that both the 38th Assembly and the 25th Congressional Districts encompass parts of both Los Angeles County and Ventura County, candidates are scheduled to wait until next week for their districts’ remaining results to be certified.

“We will be certifying sometime Monday afternoon,” said Christie Hill, deputy county clerk for Ventura County.

As of Friday, the California Secretary of State’s website that includes results from both L.A. and Ventura counties listed the congressional race between Rep.-elect Katie Hill and Rep. Steve Knight as having a difference of 21,367 votes, or 8.8 percentage points in Hill’s favor, and the state Assembly race as having a difference of 5,433 votes, or 3 percentage points, in favor of Assemblywoman-elect Christy Smith over incumbent Dante Acosta.

The Secretary of State has until Dec. 7 to certify all other county and statewide elections.