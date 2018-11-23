Multiple Castaic cars broken into Thanksgiving Day

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

Deputies arrested four suspects early Thursday morning on suspicion of being involved in multiple Castaic vehicle burglaries.

Leading into Thanksgiving morning, a number of Castaic residents near the the 28000 block of Oak Valley Road in Castaic began reporting that their vehicles had been broken into, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A neighbor just came home and saw a vehicle driving around with all its lights out, and three males were walking down the street checking car doors,” said Bauer.

The neighbor then saw the three individuals begin to remove multiple items from unlocked vehicles, and immediately called it in to law enforcement officials.

“There were four suspects that we ended up taking into custody,” said Bauer. “Deputies got them as they were trying to leave the neighborhood.”

After searching the vehicle they were reportedly using for their thefts, deputies found gloves, masks, pliers and a headlamp along with the stolen items from at least five local area vehicles.

Bakersfield residents Victor Villa, 19, Adrian Isidoro, 18, and Cesar Sandoval, 18, and one minor — whose name sheriff’s station officials did not disclose due to California law — were all booked at 1:45 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on one felony count each of vehicle burglary.

Villa is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, and Isidoro and Sandoval are being held in lieu in $20,000 bail. The minor is scheduled to be either released to his parents with a citation or be sent to juvenile hall, according to Bauer.