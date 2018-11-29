Murder trial of Newhall woman set for the new year

By Jim Holt

A Newhall woman accused of murdering her boyfriend by shooting him to death in the parking lot of a Canoga Park bar learned Wednesday that her case would be heard in the new year.

Reyanna Villarreal, 25, who appeared Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in San Fernando, is charged with one count of murder with allegations she used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled to take place on Jan. 4 in San Fernando Superior Court, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Villarreal has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She remains in custody with bail set at $3 million.

She is charged with killing Jose Mendoza, 21, in a parking lot near a bar on the 22000 block of Roscoe Boulevard on March 5, Deputy District Attorney Julie Kramer said in June.

Villarreal faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

