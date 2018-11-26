NASA attempts to land InSight Mars lander at noon

Watch live as NASA InSight attempts to land on Mars, 301 million miles from Earth. Engineers at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena are preparing for the spacecraft to enter the Martian atmosphere, descend with a parachute and retrorockets, and touch down at about noon.
About the author
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.