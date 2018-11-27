Nearly 100 motorists hit with speeding citations last week

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Nearly 100 people suspected of speeding were issued citations last week and the high numbers are troubling law enforcement officials as the holiday season approaches.

Topping the list of recent speeders was a motorcyclist clocked at 107 mph.

“The numbers (of speeding citations) are still high,” said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker, who oversees the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Traffic Section.

The speeding statistics showed a slight dip in the number of suspects these past two weeks but part of that is because deputies were deployed to help with the Woolsey Fire.

Now those deputies are back at work looking for speeders.

“The lasers (speed monitors) they’re using are very specific,” Shoemaker said.

“People just need to slow down,” he said. “You’re going to get to the same destination.”

The holiday season puts more people on the road and in danger, law enforcement officials say.

“People are shopping, taking their kids to and from school,” Shoemaker said. “And, they’re not getting there that much faster.”

