One adult hurt in 3-vehicle crash involving school bus

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A person was injured and taken to the hospital Monday morning following a three-vehicle traffic collision involving a school bus with two children on board.

None of the children on the school bus was injured, said Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Copper Hill Drive, near Agajanian Drive, just west of Haskell Canyon Road.

“A Toyota drifted into oncoming traffic, went head on with a Chevy pickup, pushed the pickup directly into the path of the school bus,” Greengard said.

“Two kids (were) on the school bus, no injuries,” he added.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a multivehicle crash received at 7:56 a.m. Monday, arriving at the scene at 8:01 a.m., said Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.

CHP shut down all west bound lanes of Copper Hill Drive for about two hours.

