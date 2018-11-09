Pedestrian Bridge installation to cause Sierra Highway closure Friday night

By Signal Staff

Earlier this year, construction began for a new bridge designed to create a safer pathway for pedestrians to cross Sierra Highway in Canyon Country. Now the project is nearing completion with the installation of the bridge, which will cause temporary road closure Friday night.

A portion of Sierra Highway is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 through 12:30 a.m. Nov. 10, the city of Santa Clarita announced Thursday via a news release.

During the construction period, a full road closure will take place on Sierra Highway from Golden Valley Road to Rainbow Glen Drive. Limited access will be provided to residents only, the city said.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes ahead of time. A detour will be offered, routing drivers to Via Princessa, Golden Valley Road or the 14 Freeway. Electronic message boards have been posted to inform those behind the wheel of upcoming closures.

After the installation, the project will move into the final stages of construction. Work will include bridge railing, the extension of the raised concrete median on Sierra Highway from Golden Valley Road to just north of the intersection. Future improvements also include sidewalk adjustments, a bus shelter pad, parkway landscaping and streetlights.

Access to the pedestrian bridge will not be available until the full completion of the project, which is slated for late December, according to the city.

The new, pre-fabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge will be installed across Sierra Highway to enhance trail connectivity. The project is part of the city’s Santa Clarita 2020 plan under Building and Creating Community.