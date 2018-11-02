Pirate beer festival returning

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

The pirates are coming back to Santa Clarita for the 4th annual SCV Brewmasters Pirate Beer Festival on Saturday, Nov. 10, co-hosted by Prayer Angels for the Military and SCV Brewmasters.

The event is scheduled 12-5 p.m. at Vista Valencia Golf Course located at 24700 Trevino Drive.

”It’s fun for the adults to come, eat all you want and drink all you want,” Suzon Gerstel, president of Prayer Angels for the Military.

Tickets are for sale online at www.scvbrewmasters.com. General admission is $30 and VIP-early entry at 11 a.m. is $40. Veterans and military get in free with military ID.

Tickets include free unlimited beer tastings and live music by LA Guns and Bullet Boys.

“We have a great big pirate ship that will be there,” Gerstel said. “There is a lot fun stuff to do.”

Costumes are welcome at the event for adults only, 21 and over.

All proceeds from the event benefit Prayer Angels for the Military, a local nonprofit who sends care packages to local deployed troops and Back to the War Zone, helps veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD and assists veterans with urgent needs.

“We want to take care of our locals,” Gerstel said. “There is so much more to our organization.”

The organization started out with a handful of women supporting our children and husbands in the first deployment to Iraq in 2003, according to the organizations website.

When the list of local military members began to grow, the group of supporters and volunteers grew too. Prayer Angels for the Military was officially founded July 14, 2004.

For more information about the non profit, go to http://www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com/ and for more information or tickets to the event, go to http://www.scvbrewmasters.com/.