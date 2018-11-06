Results still rolling in for 25th District

By Perry Smith

6 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The most expensive congressional race in Santa Clarita Valley history came to a close Tuesday at 8 p.m., but the results were still being counted as of press time.

Regardless of whether they were involved in a partisan race, many of the local Republicans gathered at Kelly’s, while the campaigns for the top of the Democratic Party’s ticket, namely Assembly candidate Christy Smith and congressional candidate Katie Hill, gathered at Canyon Santa Clarita for election night festivities.

Rep. Steve Knight said he was in an “upbeat mood,” as of about 9 p.m., with the early results pitting him and Hill in a too-close-to-call race as of press time.

“We came to this job to do a job, we didn’t come to this job to worry about being re-elected,” Knight said Tuesday evening, “and unfortunately, I probably should have.”

Knight added he was confident he’d pull it out, and regardless of the outcome, he planned to continue his work supporting people of the 25th Congressional District, such as his work on behalf of veterans.

The early national results showed promise for the challenger, as around the country, turnout for the Democratic Party helped turn the House.

“We’re at a moment in history,” Hill said, as she addressed her supporters shortly before 11 p.m., with the winner of the 25th District race as-yet uncalled. “We are going to win this seat and we’re going to win seats all across California… No matter what the outcome is, this is only the beginning of the fight. We have to continue this.”

Much of the attention was focused on the race for the remaining seats still undecided in Congress on Tuesday night, as the Democratic Party successfully sought to flip the House, taking 24 of the seats needed to do so as of about 11 p.m., with 18 of those seats by about 8:45 p.m. Fox News reported the Democrats’ goal as a fait accompli by 8 p.m., before polling closed on the West Coast.