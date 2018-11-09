Santa Clarita residents join protest against Sessions resignation

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 100 Santa Clarita residents congregated outside City Hall Thursday evening to join thousands of others across the country who are protesting the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On Wednesday, President Trump asked for Sessions’ resignation in what critics of the administration have labeled a step toward the White House shutting down special counselor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In response, demonstrators stood on the sidewalk directly in front of City Hall on Thursday evening, holding signs with phrases written on them such as, “Hands off Mueller” and “No one is above the law.”

“The ultimate red line would be if Robert Mueller got fired and the Russia investigation got shut down,” said Hilary Schardein, chair of CA United For Progress, who helped organize the demonstration.

While some showed support for the protesters by honking their horns as they drove by, others expressed disapproval over the reasoning behind the demonstration.

“Do they remember the fight they put up when Sessions was originally chosen? They’re hypocrites,” said Joe Messina, chairman the 38th Assembly District Republican Central Committee. “They think that Trump is trying to keep the investigation from going forward, but that’s what they said about Comey, as well.”

As of Friday, the White House has not disclosed any plan to terminate the special counsel’s investigation.