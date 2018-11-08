SCV football products continue to contribute in NFL ranks

By Haley Sawyer

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Midway through the NFL season, Santa Clarita Valley football alumni are still making an impact around the league both on the field and off.

Here’s a look at how the SCV’s products, in alphabetical order, are faring with their respective teams:

Leon Jacobs, Jacksonville Jaguars (Golden Valley)

The former Grizzly didn’t waste any time getting to work as a strong-side linebacker for the Jaguars. He drew attention in training camp, especially from defensive tackle Arby Jones.

“Leon came in and he just didn’t sit around and say he’s going to figure out his way during his rookie year,” Jones told John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. “He came and learned stuff, produced and he gets what he deserves.”

Since then, Jacobs has played in seven games for Jacksonville — starting in two of them — and logged 13 total tackles. His best game came against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 28 when he had four tackles of the solo variety.

Domata Peko, Broncos (COC)

Peko continues to provide a veteran presence for the Broncos in his 13th year in the NFL. He’s started in all nine games for Denver and has 19 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks so far this season.

The second-year Bronco also spends plenty of time giving back to the community. Through the Domata Peko foundation, Peko is building a medical center in his home country of American Samoa. He was also selected as an interview subject for Children’s Hospital Colorado Junior Reporter, Kaylea, in early October.

“My first thought when I found out that I was interviewing Domata Peko, was that he was very intimidating looking as he is much bigger than I am – like huge! He looks like a big bear, but in reality, he is a big teddy bear,” wrote Kaylea.

Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (COC)

After fending off an early-season knee injury, Pierre-Paul began his first season with the Buccaneers on Sept. 16 against the Eagles.

Pierre-Paul has logged a total of 26 tackles and eight sacks in eight starts at defensive end for Tampa Bay.

Tedric Thompson, Seattle Seahawks (Valencia)

Thompson had a massive game for the Seahawks on Oct. 28 against the Lions, forcing running back Ameer Abdullah to fumble on a punt return. Seattle went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive, then won the game 28-14.

In his second year with the team, Thompson has started in four of eight games for the Seahawks. He has a total of 28 tackles — 23 of the solo variety. He’s also recorded three pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.

Tim White, Baltimore Ravens (Hart, COC)

White has certainly had his ups and downs with the Ravens this season. He’s seen action in three games, returning nine punts for an average of 8.3 yards after making the cut for the 53-man roster.

However, White was demoted to the practice roster on Sept. 7. According to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, the former Indian and Cougar isn’t deterred.

“I can’t control what position I’m put in,” White told The Sun. “I can’t control what the outcome is going to be after the game if it’s not in my hands.”