Sen. Scott Wilk honors 24/7 Events as Small Business of the Month

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

State Sen. Scott Wilk, whose district includes Santa Clarita, honored 24/7 Events as his November choice for the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month.



“24/7 Events is a true success story,” said Wilk, who presented owner Rob Cruikshank with a plaque honoring the business.



The event rental business started in Palmdale as A-1 Equipment and Rentals 15 years ago, before moving to Valencia in 2006.



“We moved the business in 2006, which was really small at the time. Every year it gets a little bit bigger and bigger, and here we are today,” Cruikshank said.



Today, 24/7 Events occupies a 28,000-square-foot warehouse with 25 full-time employees and up to 45 workers during busier seasons. The business is known for providing top customer service and high-quality products ranging anywhere from catering equipment to transportation and live entertainment.



The company has seen an uptick in business as trends have changed, with more people celebrating the holidays in January and holding weddings in the winter season. The company has worked with big names like Porsche and Four Seasons.



“Business is year-round and we are so honored to give back to this great community,” said Cruikshank.



Organizations supported by 24/7 Events include the SCV Senior Center, Circle of Hope, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, the William S. Hart Union High School District and the American Cancer Society.



“Like so many small businesses, Rob and 24/7 Events do more than provide amazing customer service and high-quality supplies,” said Wilk. “They are the backbone of our community. When there is a community need, Rob steps to the plate. It is a pleasure to honor an organization that does so much for us. Congratulations Rob and the team at 24/7 Events.”