State of mind questioned for man accused of child sex

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

After almost a year of testing carried out to determine his mental state, a Canyon Country man accused of sex crimes against children is to undergo further testing.

Dante Villanueva Lusica, 70, is charged with two counts of sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years old or younger and one count each of continuous sexual abuse and oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger.

In September 2017, Lusica was ordered to appear back in court for the start of his jury trial, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal at the time.

In January, however, a mental health hearing was ordered for Lusica instead.

Every month this year, Lusica’s case has been scheduled to be heard in court and each time the case has been bumped to the next month for a continued assessment of his mental status.

On Thursday, Lusica learned that his latest mental health hearing was scheduled to be heard on Dec. 10.

Lusica, a former martial arts instructor who also lived in Newhall for a while, was arrested in April 2017 on suspicion of having committed a felony, by deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Metro Detail.

