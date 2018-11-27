Transient suspected of breaking into cars, stealing IDs

By Jim Holt

3 mins ago

With no home and no job, an unemployed transient was arrested Saturday evening after deputies allegedly found him at an illegal encampment in possession of blank checks and other people’s identification.

The 31-year-old man was taken into custody by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, suspected of fraud, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was locked up at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail with bail set at more than $21,000.

“Deputies were conducting patrol checks in Canyon Country when they came across an illegal encampment located near Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Monday.

“Deputies made contact with an adult male who was living at the illegal campsite, and discovered that he was in possession of stolen property, including a checkbook and identification card that were in another individual’s name,” she said.

Deputies researched and found that the items belonged to a local man who was the victim of a vehicle burglary.

Sheriff’s officials continue to remind SCV residents and car owners not to leave valuables in vehicles given the regular reports received about people breaking into those vehicles.

This past weekend, three Bakersfield men were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing vehicles in the SCV.

As well, detectives continue to search for the burglars responsible for having broken into a dozen RVs in Castaic.

