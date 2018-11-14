Two new members of Castaic Area Town Council meet their peers

By Jim Holt

Two new members of Castaic Area Town Council who ran unopposed in the recent election paid a visit Wednesday night to the council members they’re soon to be sitting beside.

Val Verde resident Doug Roberts and Eric D. Larson, of Hasley Canyon, got to meet the eight members of the existing Town Council.

Roberts and Larson will now represent regions 2 and 3, respectively.

Roberts, who runs a Farmer’s Insurance business on Live Oak Road in Castaic, said he wants to pursue “managed growth” in Castaic.

“Right before the (2008) recession we had a lot of projects in place,” he said, citing a shopping center slated for construction that has yet to be built.

“I’d like to see that come back, if the population supports it,” Roberts said.

Having lived in Val Verde for 20 years, Roberts wants to give Val Verde a voice, referring to the region on Castaic’s west side as “eclectic.”

Larson, who owns and operates a firearms training business called Cobra Tactical, said Wednesday night he wants to improve the quality of life for people in Castaic.

“I just want to keep improving the quality of life here,” he said. “There are so many regulations in place that I feel we can use some of these laws on the books to move things in a positive direction.”

Combat Tactical offers, as a business: combat firearms, ammunition, weapons and tactics training, gunsmithing and armored services, on Avenue Penn, in Valencia.

Both men attended Wednesday’s Town Council meeting on the off chance of being sworn in.

Instead, Council President Jessica Chambers, at the end of the meeting with only four in attendance, asked if the men were free for a Jan. 25 council dinner.

