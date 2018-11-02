UPDATE: Power restored at Canyon High School, classes still cancelled

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Classes at Canyon High School were cancelled Friday due to a power outage and were to remain cancelled after power was restored before noon.

“Power was restored at 11:17 a.m.,” Susan Cox, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison, said Friday.

“The original outage happened at 10:26 yesterday (Thursday) evening,” she said. “It affected just the high school.”

The outage was caused during the replacement of cables at the school, Cox said.

Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, said Friday morning: “The school’s principal, Shellie Holcombe, sent out an email to Canyon families at 6:04 today, telling them that the school would be closed.”

Contacted after power was restored, he confirmed that classes were still cancelled for the day.

