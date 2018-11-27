Westfield Valencia Town Center announces $20M investment in design, decor

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The dedicated shopper might have noticed some subtle changes around Westfield Valencia Town Center over the last few months.

New landscaping ideas were introduced. New designs have been carefully tested. New artwork has been discussed.

And now, it’s time to announce.

Westfield officials gave The Signal the first look at a rendering for how it’s planning to invest $20 million in renovations at the Valencia mall.

In addition to a new Town Center Drive entrance for the shopping center, there will also be a new family lounge with an additional children’s play area, store facades and other changes that will be “touching every surface of the interior mall,” said Corrine Barchanowicz, senior general manager for Westfield Valencia Town Center.



The upgrades are designed around the community the mall serves, she noted, adding as an SCV mom with a small child herself, she expects the expanded amenities will be very popular with parents and their kids, as well.

“We loved all of the family qualities of the community here in Santa Clarita, and we wanted to make sure here at Westfield, we really bring that,” she said. “It’s not just about shopping. We really are a lifestyle destination for the community, and that encompasses everything, obviously from shopping, but also includes the success of our dining and growing our entertainment experiences, as well.”

The work is supposed to begin in the first quarter of next year, and wrap up around the holidays.

The changes are the most significant development to the Westfield Valencia Town Center since the addition of the Shops at The Patios, which was completed in 2010. Part of the idea with these most recent investment is to create “a more seamless overall experience” between The Patios and the interior, according to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield officials.

The $20 million renovation project will also include a new signature children’s play space and a second family lounge area to offer families added convenience and enjoyment as they move through the center between Town Center Drive and the Patios.

In addition, enhancements to the entry at Town Center Drive will include a new façade and awnings. Westfield’s relationship with both the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts expects to add new artwork from local artists, as well.

Since the acquisition of Valencia Town Center, Westfield, which is now Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, has continually invested in the property, adding a number of retailers, including Apple, Lululemon and Brighton Collectibles. There have also been several dining additions since the acquisition, such as The Canyon-Santa Clarita, The Cheesecake Factory, The Dudes’ Brewing Company and Saddle Ranch Chop House.