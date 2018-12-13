Acosta: ‘still looking at his options’; forms committee

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Campaign filings indicated Thursday morning that former 38th District Assemblyman Dante Acosta had opened a campaign committee for the 2020 election.

When asked, Acosta said he was still keeping his options open and deciding.

“I haven’t made a formal decision, and this is just standard operating procedure,” he said. “I wouldn’t read anything into it. I’m still deciding and taking time for family. But when you’re looking at the future, filing now just allows you to keep the door open for future considerations.”

Acosta said until he files a Statement of Intention to Run and could begin then collecting contributions, that the public should consider his opening a committee just a formality.

“It’s not indicative of anything,” he said. “It’s just a formality to do, to keep your options open while you consider the next step moving forward.”

At the end of the last election cycle, Acosta had $135,784 cash on hand.

His filing comes two days after Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger nominated him to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors. If he is approved by the current board, he is set to begin his term on Jan. 2.