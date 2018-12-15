Bring out some treats at feedSCV’s cookie exchange

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Foodies from across Santa Clarita will have a chance to share each others’ tastes and recipes with feedSCV’s upcoming cookie exchange at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday.

“We started this a couple years ago as a way to get people together for some holiday cheer,” said feedSCV President Todd Wilson.

Those who register must bring at least a dozen cookies. Those cookies will be divided into segments for sampling. For every dozen that people bring, those people will have the chance to take a dozen different cookies home.

“Food is universal to bring people together,” said Wilson.

He said that through getting people to meet through the cookie exchange, not only does it pull people away from their technology and social media but it also works as an effort to celebrate the spirit of giving and of each other.

“The deeper we get into the tech era, a lot of times we know each other online but do not spend time with each other,” Wilson said.

Guests can make and bring their own cookies in which they trade and share from other guests who bring their own cookies.

In bringing together with a strong passion for food, Wilson hopes people look at each other as more than just an online avatar or a profile photo.

The cookie exchange is free to enter and begins at 1 p.m. Hot cocoa and coffee will be provided.

To register, go to feedscv.org.