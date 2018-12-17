Canyons quarterback Wyatt Eget commits to University of Tennessee at Martin

By Dan Lovi

15 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It hasn’t always been an easy road for College of the Canyons quarterback Wyatt Eget.

After his senior year at West Ranch in 2016, he didn’t receive any offers and ended up at Whittier College, a NCAA Division III school. He attempted only one pass during his freshman year, and ultimately decided it wasn’t the place for him.

Eget ended up at COC, and it was the best decision he ever made for his football career.

“When I first came to COC, I knew it was going to be a workload. I knew I had something to prove and Coach Iacenda and Coach Seth (Oseransky), they were great to me,” Eget said. “They put me in a lot of situations to succeed and I’m never going to take that for granted because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.

“I’m just lucky they coached me up the way they did, always pushed me to be my best. It’s pretty incredible how far I’ve come.”

Eget had an outstanding sophomore season at Canyons, completing 160-of-253 passes for 2,084 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games played (seven starts). He also rushed for three scores.

He helped lead the Cougars to an undefeated regular season and was a unanimous selection on the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League First Team.

Now, Eget has taken yet another step forward in his football career, committing to play at the University of Tennessee at Martin, a NCAA Division 1 FCS school.

Eget took his official visit on the weekend of Dec. 7 through Dec. 9 and said from the moment he set foot on campus he knew it was where he wanted to be.

He announced his commitment a week later, sharing the news on Twitter.

“When I stepped on campus I knew it was the school I wanted to be at. The coaches were very comforting, they treated us very well. All the players were very nice,” Eget said. “It has a home feel which is what I liked most about it. It’s a beautiful small town and the people are really nice. It’s amazing, the town of Martin they support the football team. It’s really cool to see. You don’t see that much nowadays.”

Eget will be playing for UTM head coach Jason Simpson, who was a quarterback at Mississippi State in the early 90’s.

He’s had a few early conversations with his new coach and can’t wait to get to work.

“He was a heck of a football player and I’m just so grateful and blessed to be coached by him,” Eget said. “He has a lot of knowledge of the quarterback position. I’m lucky to have the opportunity to be coached by him and he’s a great person, so those two things heavily contributed to me wanting to be a part of the program.”

Eget won’t have to wait too long to get the ball rolling at UTM. He is graduating from Canyons in December and plans to start classes and join the football team for spring practice in January.

While he’s going to enjoy the holiday break with his family, he’s already pumped to get back on the football field and continue to prove his doubters wrong.

He’s used to it — he’s been proving the naysayers wrong for years.

“When I said D1, people laughed. You have to ignore what everyone else says and put your head down and outwork everyone. That’s the key,” he said. “There is always going to be people telling you you can’t. Just keep pushing. It makes you who you are and builds up your character.

“It was a harder route for me, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”