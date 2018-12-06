Carbon monoxide injures two in Newhall, one sent to hospital

By Jim Holt

28 mins ago

16 SHARES Share Tweet

At least two people were hurt, one of them taken to the hospital and others feared being hurt, after they were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide in or near a Newhall laundromat.

About 5:45 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of two people found unconscious inside a laundromat on the 22500 block of 14th Street.

“Apparently, two people smelled something coming from the laundromat,” Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.

“One patient was taken to the hospital,” she said.

At 6:30 p.m., when fire officials identified the unknown gas as carbon monoxide, they alerted medical staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to the possibility of other patients, Flores said.

More than a dozen fire department vehicles — including at least one hazardous materials truck — were dispatched to the incident dubbed, the Newhall Incident.

Once the gas was identified, additional firefighters including another fire chief were dispatched to the site.

As a precaution, staffers working at SCVTV near the laundromat were sent home.

Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and tasteless, but highly toxic. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide can result in seizure, coma or fatality.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt