Hundreds of Castaic children kicked off the holiday season with a visit from Santa Claus thanks to a partnership between the Castaic Lions Club and The Signal. Here’s some of the highlights.
Castaic Lions Club Santa Float continues Christmas tradition
1 min ago
About the author
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.
