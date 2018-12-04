Castaic Lions Club Santa Float continues Christmas tradition
8-yeqar old Brenna McAdams tells Santa what she wants for Christmas aboard the Castaic Lions Club Santa Foat on Hipshot Drive in Castaic. Cory Rubin/The Signal
By Austin Dave
1 min ago

Hundreds of Castaic children kicked off the holiday season with a visit from Santa Claus thanks to a partnership between the Castaic Lions Club and The Signal. Here’s some of the highlights.

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

Castaic Lions Club Santa Float continues Christmas tradition

1 min ago
Add Comment
Austin Dave

Hundreds of Castaic children kicked off the holiday season with a visit from Santa Claus thanks to a partnership between the Castaic Lions Club and The Signal. Here’s some of the highlights.

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.