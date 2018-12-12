County approves 58 miles of nearby trails

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Bikers and hikers received a treat Tuesday when county supervisors unanimously approved 58 miles of nearby multi-use trails.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the adoption of the second phase of the Santa Susana Master Plan, which adds 58 miles to the existing 10 miles of multi-use, hiking, mountain-biking and equestrian trails in a 22-square-mile area of the Santa Susana Mountains.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who put forward the motion, said: “With nearly two years of community outreach and the engagement of 62 public agencies, community groups and nonprofit organizations, this comprehensive trail system will provide a terrific outdoor recreational opportunity for families, county residents and visitors to the Santa Susana Mountains.”

The approved plan includes a road map for a comprehensive multi-use trail system connecting user groups and local populations to desired recreation destinations and experiences.

For the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, the plan is expected to serve as a framework, Barger said, that would encourage and promote new multi-use trails in the designated area, improve connectivity with neighboring jurisdictions, as well as recommend improvements to existing trails.

“We appreciate the support of Supervisor Barger, whose office has been heavily involved throughout the process in identifying developers, trail-user groups, property owners and members of the community whose input is critical to the success of this plan,” said John Wicker, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

