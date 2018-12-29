Deputies arrest suspect in connection with multiple Newhall arson fires

1 SHARES Share Tweet

After a weeklong investigation, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies arrested a suspect Thursday they believe to be responsible for a string of arson fires that occurred last week.

“On the evening of Dec. 23, there were four arson fires to trash cans/dumpsters in the Newhall area,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “All the targets were businesses along the Newhall Avenue corridor.”

Detectives with the Arson and Explosives detail at the sheriff’s station were called to the arson sites, and were able to determine that a single individual was responsible for the fires. Deputies said that they had then been able to get a description of the suspect after receiving assistance from the owners of the targeted businesses, according to Somoano.

“Two of the businesses that were targeted had security camera systems that captured video of the suspect as he set the fires,” Somoano said. “Patrol deputies from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station viewed the video and immediately recognized the arsonist as a local transient, from previous field contacts.”

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jorge Riveraflores, was located, arrested and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Thursday. He was booked on four separate charges of misdemeanor arson of property.

Riveraflores’ bail was set at $50,000 and the case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations, according to Somoano.