Deputies help Parks Bureau sergeant arrest suspected car thief

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A sergeant assigned to a specialty unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Parks Bureau received an abundance of help from Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies in the arrest of a car theft suspect Thursday morning.

When the sergeant caught up with the suspect, the detained driver was uncooperative, said Lt. John McClure of the LASD Parks Bureau.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies — about a dozen — showed up immediately to help convince the suspect to comply with the Parks Bureau sergeant, said McClure.

They converged at the gas station where the Parks Bureau sergeant had made the stop, on the southeast corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.

“One of our specialty project sergeants ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that it was stolen,” McClure said.

“The suspect, a lone (occupant) driver, was pulled over at the gas station,” he said. “And, he was uncooperative.”

McClure said it took about 15 minutes for him to comply.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

