Deputies investigating possible remains found in wash
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies responded to an area of the Santa Clara River wash Wednesday morning after receiving reports of that remains — either human or animal — had been found near Valencia Boulevard.

Shortly after 11 a.m., utility workers in the area of Valencia and the bridge that spans the river bed found what they believed to possibly be human remains.

“We have confirmed that there is an investigation into possible remains found,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Wednesday.

“These are unidentified remains so we don’t know yet if they are human or animal,” she said.

The investigation is continuing.

 

jholt@signalscv.com

 

661-287-5527

 

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

